Russian warship Yaroslav Mudry starts anti-piracy mission in Gulf of Aden

KALININGRAD. KAZINFORM - The Russian Baltic Fleet's frigate Yaroslav Mudry has left the port of Djibouti to start an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden, fleet spokesman Roman Martov said on Thursday.

"In Djibouti, the necessary supplies were replenished, maintenance work was carried out and the ship's check was held. Currently, the Russian combat ship has embarked on an anti-piracy mission in the area of the Horn of Africa," Martov said.

The Yaroslav Mudry left the naval base on June 1.

The Russian warship was involved in an incident with the US guided missile destroyer Gravely (Arleigh Burke-class), which moved dangerously close to the Russian warship in the eastern Mediterranean on June 17. The Russian Defense Ministry qualified the US warship crew's actions as unprofessional.

