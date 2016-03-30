Russian women volleyball players pelted with garbage in Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - On 29 March in Istanbul, fans of the Turkish volleyball team Galatasaray pelted Russian volleyball players from Dynamo (Krasnodar) with garbage during the finals of the European Confederation Cup.

Russian player Tatiana Club Kosheleva posted an emotional message about the incident on her Instagram account. According to her, "the fans of the Turkish team were more than inadequate in their behavior." "Their words and gestures showed all the hatred toward us. There was garbage flying at us from the crowd. The most shocking moment for me was the moment when the head coach of Galatasaray showed his middle finger to me and to our team staff," the player wrote.

According to RIA Novosti, the volleyball player urged everyone to show more kindness and respect.

Noteworthy, Galatasaray won the game with three goals to two.

"All my life I respect and love everyone in our big world. For me, skin color, religion and country is not important. I am convinced that we all must respect each other, but what I saw today in the game, frightened and shocked me," Kosheleva wrote. "I just want people to remember that this is sport that is supposed to bring joy and excitement, rather than what I saw today. Let's be kinder and more civilized and just believe in our team," she also wrote.

