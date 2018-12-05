Russians name Belarus, Kazakhstan as main partners in post-Soviet space

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most Russians believe Belarus and Kazakhstan are the most reliable partners in the post-Soviet space, according to a poll released by the Russian National Public Opinion Research Center on Tuesday, TASS reports.

In a statement, the center said that like before, citizens of the country name Belarus (60%) and Kazakhstan (47%) among Russia's main partners on the global scene.

In addition, according to the poll, Russians named Belarus (68%) and Kazakhstan (52%) as the most stable and most successful countries in the post-Soviet space. They are followed by Azerbaijan (16%), Armenia (14%), Georgia (12%) and Uzbekistan (10%). That said, just 13% indicated Armenia as Russia's most reliable partner, one in 10 believed that it was Uzbekistan, 9% named Azerbaijan, and 6% pointed to Kyrgyzstan, Georgia and Tajikistan.

The poll was carried out by the leading Russian pollster on November 8, 2018, among 1,600 respondents, with the margin of sampling error not more than 2.5% with a 95% probability.