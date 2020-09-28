Rybakina remains Kazakhstan’s highest ranked tennis player

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s number one in tennis Elena Rybakina has retained her 18th spot in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan who propelled to the second round of 2020 Roland Garros also remained ranked 27th in the world.

Kazakh Zarina Diyas lost one spot and slid to number 77.

Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the rankings with Aussie Ashleigh Barty being the highest ranked female tennis player in the world. Coming in second is Romanian Simona Halep. Japanese Naomi Osaka is third.