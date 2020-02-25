Rybakina wins first round of Qatar Total Open 2020

DOHA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Elena Rybakina, No. 17 in the world rankings, has successfully started her performance at the prestigious tournament in Doha (Qatar), Kazinform reported with the reference to Sports.kz.

In the first round, her opponent was Romania's Sorana Cirstea. Rybakina dropped the first set 6-3 to Cirstea before roaring back to close out the match 6-3, 6-1.

In the second round the Kazakhstani athlete is facing Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck.

It should be noted that the prize pool of the WTA tournament in Doha is $3 240 445. The current winner of the tournament is Elise Mertens of Belgium .