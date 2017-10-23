Ryota Murata: I'll try my best to beat Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Japanese Ryota Murata (13-1, 10 KOs) said he will try his best to beat Kazakh Gennady Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs), Kazinform refers to boxingscene.com .

On Sunday, Ryota Murata beat champion Hassan N'Dam (36-3, 21 KOs) via technical knockout capturing the World Boxing Association middleweight title.

The 2012 Olympic champion Murata avenged a controversial points loss to N'Dam earlier this year.

"I'm not crying" Murata joked after bursting into tears on seeing the referee wave the fight over, making him only Japan's second middleweight world champion.

"I was surprised at the way the fight finished but I knew he was feeling the pace and wanted to finish the job quickly," he added. "We were both pretty tired so it's a bit lucky he stopped. But there was no way I was going to lose that fight."

"Boxing lovers will know there's a stronger middleweight champion than me out there," said Murata, referring to the unbeaten Kazakh. "I'll try my best to beat him."