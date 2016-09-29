Rypakova may get Beijing 2008 Games bronze medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani track-and-field athlete Olga Rypakova may add one more medal to her collection after her opponent at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, bronze-medalist Hrysopiyi Devetsi was caught in using doping, Inside The Games reported.

Greek triple jumper Hrysopiyi Devetsi will lose her medal as the results of her doping retest turned out to be positive.



The incident was announced by the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF). It means, that London 2012 Games Champion and bronze medalist of the Rio 2016 Olympics Olga Rypakova may get her third Olympic medal, since in Beijing she finished the fourth.



The list of anti-doping violations updated by the IAAF indicates the 40-year-old Devetsi, who has not been competing at international events for the last eight years, tested positive for stanozolol steroid at the 2007 World Championships.



Hrysopiyi Devetsi dropped out of the sport in 2009 for a two-ban for refusing to take a doping-control test.