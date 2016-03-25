  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    S. Alvarez: Even if I beat Golovkin people will continue to criticize me

    20:36, 25 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC world champion in the middleweight division Saul Alvarez thinks that people will continue to criticize him even if he fights WBA (Super, IBF and WBC (Interim) champion Gennady Golovkin and beats him, Sports.kz informs.

    "I do not want to respond to criticism. People will continue to criticize me. I have nothing to say to them. Those who criticize me will find something else to poke at if I beat Golovkin. Therefore, I am focused on my job that I have to do now," Canelo said.

    As earlier reported, Alvarez is scheduled to have a fight against British Amir Khan on May 7.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!