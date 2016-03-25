S. Alvarez: Even if I beat Golovkin people will continue to criticize me

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC world champion in the middleweight division Saul Alvarez thinks that people will continue to criticize him even if he fights WBA (Super, IBF and WBC (Interim) champion Gennady Golovkin and beats him, Sports.kz informs.

"I do not want to respond to criticism. People will continue to criticize me. I have nothing to say to them. Those who criticize me will find something else to poke at if I beat Golovkin. Therefore, I am focused on my job that I have to do now," Canelo said.

As earlier reported, Alvarez is scheduled to have a fight against British Amir Khan on May 7.