S. Alvarez: Golovkin didn&#39;t fight tough opponents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC world champion Saul Alvarez told that he was not afraid of Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informed referring to the GGG official account on VKontakte social network.

"I think that the fight with Golovkin will happen. Some people say that I am afraid of him. But he did not fight anybody for me to be afraid of him. He just beat all average completion and none of the elite fighters. However, our fight will happen anyways. I want it too. Nevertheless, such fights cannot be organized overnight. We had been working for three years to organize a fight with Cotto. Anyway, I hope we can arrange our fight quite soon because like I said I want it too," the Mexican fighter said.