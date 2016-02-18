S. Alvarez: It takes time to arrange fight with Golovkin, but we&#39;ll have it

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC world champion in middleweight Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in his interview to BoxingScene.com told that the most anticipated fight with Gennady Golovkin would happen anyway, when it is time, Sports.kz informs.

- There were a lot of talks about Gennady Golovkin. Will you fight him or consider him as one of the next opponents?

- Yes, this is the fight I want. It takes time to arrange this fight, but it will happen anyway.