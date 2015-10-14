S. Kairbekova appointed head of National Medical Holding

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Salidat Kairbekova has been appointed Chairperson of the Board of the National Medical Holding, the press service of Nazarbayev University informs.

"Salidat Kairbekova was appointed Chairperson of the Board of the National Medical Holding on October 13," the press service informs.

As earlier reported, S. Kairbekova was relieved of her post of First Deputy Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment on October 9, 2015.