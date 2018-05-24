S Kazakhstan biofactory produces millions of useful insects

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM As part of his working visit to Maktaaral district Governor of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev visited Ontustik biofactory producing entomophages (insect eaters), the Governor's press service informs.

Last year it produced 50 kg of Trichogramma species, 7 million heads of golden-eyed lacewings and 9 million heads of Habrobracon.



Species of Trichogramma are produced commercially in insectaries around the world, with 30 countries releasing them. Trichogramma wasps are used for control on numerous crops and plants; these include cotton, sugarcane, vegetables, sugarbeets, orchards, and forests.



Golden-eyed lacewings are such efficient predators that they are used by gardeners and farmers to control aphids and other insect pests.



The Governor surveyed the factory and highlighted its role for the only cotton growing region of Kazakhstan.





