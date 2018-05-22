S Kazakhstan Governor meets Uzbek delegation
At the meeting, the head of the region highlighted that the first meeting of the business council and the joint business forum is taking place in our region in the month of Ramadan holy for all Muslims around the world, and also expressed confidence that today's meeting will continue the joint efforts for effective and productive cooperation.
Alongside this, the sides discussed issues of further development of trade and economic relations, and joint systematic work aimed at increasing the trade turnover between the two countries.
In turn, the head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Adkham Ikramov expressed confidence that the friendly relations between the two countries, as well as trade and economic ties between South Kazakhstan entrepreneurs and Uzbek entrepreneurs, will continue enhancing.
It is worth emphasizing that Uzbekistan is Kazakhstan's largest trading partner in Central Asia, the foreign trade turnover between countries in Q1 2018 grew by 50% as compared to a year earlier. By the end of the year, taking into account the considerable potential for mutual trade increase, the bilateral trade is expected to reach $3 billion.
At the end of the meeting, the governor of the region expressed his readiness to fully support Uzbek companies' initiatives aimed at developing business in the southern region.
It should be mentioned that an exhibition of textile products "South Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan" was held in Shymkent on 11th and 12th May. About 60 manufacturing enterprises of South Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan that are engaged in light industry, textiles, clothing and leather products, pharmaceuticals, furniture, souvenirs, sports goods and toys took part in the exhibition.