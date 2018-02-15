S Kazakhstan restores the art of hunting

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - An ethnographic event titled "Salburyn - Mereke Goi Sayatzhiga" (from Kazakh "many-day hunting away from home is a feast a hawker") has been held in Tulkubas (from Kazakh "head of a fox") district of South-Kazakhstan region, Kazinform refers to the press service of region administration.

The meeting was held in connection with the Rukhani janghyru (Spirutual Revival) program of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and was arranged jointly with the region's Traditions Center and Tulkubas district department of culture and language.

The purpose of the event is to revive and popularize the national hunting art which for centuries had been an inseparable part of the culture and living of the nomad people.





Kazakh famous writer Markhabat Baigut took part in the opening of the event. The participants of the meeting discussed the role and meaning of national traditions and customs in raising the new generation.

"Hunting and trapping was an art fostered in Kazakhs since birth. It develops courage and agility. We should revive it and show youngsters this ancient art which we have forgotten", Baigut said.





The participants of the meeting exchanged opinions and showed the process of training eagles and dogs to hunt. The region's well known hawker Zhomart Keuyenov and hunter Mukhtar Atakhan also took part in the meeting, shared their knowledge and experience and answered questions.

Director of the Traditions Center Zhanibek Tagayev expressed gratitude to all participants of the event and presented awards to the hunters.