S Kazakhstan rgn to boost agricultural exports to China
During the meeting, the governor made the guests familiar with the region's agricultural potential and highlighted that the region is in position to export finished products.
"100% of the country's cotton fiber and cottonseed oil are produced in our region. The region is a major producer of vegetables, fruits, grapes, melons, meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, and delivers them to other regions of the country and exports abroad. Investing in various sectors of the regional economy is very profitable. The Government has created all necessary conditions to this end," Tuimebayev said.
In turn, the guests pointed out that the demand for agricultural products is growing in China year after year.
It is worth mentioning that the Chinese delegation showed interest in additional supplies of flour, meat, and crude oil products.
Having listened to the guests' suggestions, the governor of the region instructed the heads of the respective departments to streamline the work as to meeting the neighboring country's demand.