S Kazakhstan rgn to boost agricultural exports to China

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Governor of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev held a meeting with a Chinese delegation led by Fang Shi Jing, Head of Shaanxi Agricultural Economic Society. At the meeting, the sides discussed the exports of the region's agricultural products to China and strengthening of economic ties between the two countries, Kazinform cites the press service of the South Kazakhstan Regional Administration.

During the meeting, the governor made the guests familiar with the region's agricultural potential and highlighted that the region is in position to export finished products.

"100% of the country's cotton fiber and cottonseed oil are produced in our region. The region is a major producer of vegetables, fruits, grapes, melons, meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, and delivers them to other regions of the country and exports abroad. Investing in various sectors of the regional economy is very profitable. The Government has created all necessary conditions to this end," Tuimebayev said.



In turn, the guests pointed out that the demand for agricultural products is growing in China year after year.

It is worth mentioning that the Chinese delegation showed interest in additional supplies of flour, meat, and crude oil products.

Having listened to the guests' suggestions, the governor of the region instructed the heads of the respective departments to streamline the work as to meeting the neighboring country's demand.