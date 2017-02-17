S Kazakhstan’s industrial output to reach 1.1trln tenge by 2020 – Governor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM South Kazakhstan region's industrial output will reach 1.1trln tenge by 2020, while output index will rise in average by 2-3% annually. 91 projects must be launched in 2017-2020 under the Industrialization Map, in order to achieve such indicators, Governor of the region Zhansseit Tuimebayev says.

“In his latest Address to the Nation, President Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasizes the importance of launching new enterprises as well as development of traditional areas of industry. The Head of State commissioned us to develop export-oriented competitive industries. For this reason, we are planning to attract more than 1trln tenge of investments to the region and implement several large projects,” Tuimebayev noted.

One of these projects is modernization of PetroKazakhstanOilProducts oil refinery. The total sum of investments will comprise 580bln tenge. One more project is regeneration of oil lubricants production at LLP Hill Corporation worth 5.5bln tenge. Besides, the region plans to reconstruct ShymkentConcrete (20bln tenge) plant, to expand finished textile production at LLP AzalaFabric (3.5bln tenge), to launch LLP Shymkent Chemical Company for manufacturing ethyl tertiary butyl ether (19.8bln tenge), to establish a polypropylene manufacturing enterprise as well as to launch Standart Petroleum&Co oil refinery. The total amount of investments is 21.8bln tenge.