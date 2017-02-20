S Kazakhstan: Teenager 'calling for jihad' sentenced to 6 years

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the South-Kazakhstan region 16-year-old was sentenced to 6 years in prison, for spreading callings for armed jihad on social networks, according otyrar.kz.

Juvenile court considers the case against 16-year-old exceptional.

Officials say that a resident Kazygurt district of South Kazakhstan region was sentenced to 6 years in educational colony, according to the Articles 256, part 2 "Promotion of terrorism by using telecommunication networks", and Article 257, Part 2 "Participation in the activities of a terrorist group".

He was accused of distributing materials, lobbying terrorism and encouraging people to join armed jihad. It is also known that his father was also convicted for terrorism related crimes. It is believed that the two wanted to go to Syria.

It should be noted that convict did not plead guilty, but the investigation has gathered irrefutable evidence.

In another case of spreading terrorism propaganda a girl has been sentenced to 5 years in prison.