S Kazakhstan to build salt refinery

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Kyzylorda region is expected to put into operation a salt processing plant in 2019, the regional administration's press service reports.

At the initial stage the refinery is expected to produce 100,000 tons of salt, further its capacity will reach 300,000 tons.



100 new workplaces will be created to build the plant. About 500 people will work as soon as the refinery starts its work.



BSK Karatau Company is to realize the project worth KZT 2.9 bln.