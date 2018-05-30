S Kazakhstan to build town of all trades

TARAZ. KAZINFORM The tourism department of the Zhambyl region administration initiated to found the Association of Zhambyl craftsmen to saturate the market with souvenir gifts and give them opportunities for self-fulfillment.

"We would like to unite all handicraftsmen into the association under the Rukhani Janghyru program in order to develop the region's tourism potential. It is also planned to open special booths at popular sightseeing sites and build a town of all trades. There are a lot of talented artisans in the region," tourism department head Karlygash Aralbekova said.



It is supposed to build the town in the Ancient Taraz archeological park. Forgotten arts, such as silk production and ceramics, will be revived in the territory of Shakhristan market being reconstructed now as an ancient market.



