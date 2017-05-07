S Kazakhstan to export Karakul sheepskin to Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM South-Kazakhstan region plans to start export of Karakul sheep skins to Italy, regional administration's press service reports.

The Baiyrkum-Agro farm, located in the rural are of Bayırkum, Arys district, began to breed Karakul sheep and currently has 2,000 sheep. And by the end of this year, Baiyrkum-Agro plans to bring their number to 20,000.

The farm has already signed an agreement on export of sheepskin to Italy.

Another two farms in the region who are involved in breeding Karakul, Kumkent and Karakur started exporting sheep to the United Arab Emirates.