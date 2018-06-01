S Kazakhstan to open centre for children with mucoviscidosis

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM South Kazakhstan region plans to open an interregional children's rehabilitation centre for children suffering mucoviscidosis, the regional healthcare department said.

Representatives of the regional healthcare department and experts of the pediatrics and pediatric surgery scientific centre and a number of NGOs held a roundtable to discuss issues of children with rare diseases in South Kazakhstan region.



Orphan (rare) diseases affect a small part of the population, many of them are genetic and people have to cope with diseases over lifetime. Only 30% of affected children die before their 5th birthday. There are 146 kids with orphan disorders, such as mucoviscidosis, Hunter's syndrome, Gaucher's disease, Dravet syndrome, classic hemophilia, epidermolysis bullosa, brittle bone disease in South Kazakhstan. All children are treated at hospitals and provided with necessary medications.