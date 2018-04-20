S Kazakhstan to open horse milk treatment centre

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Tyulkubass district of South Kazakhstan region is set to realize large-scale projects to boost up tourist flow, the local administration's press service said.

"About 12,000 tourists visited the district last year, 7% of them are from foreign countries. It is planned to increase the annual tourist inflow up to 20,000 people until 2025," district mayor Nurbol Turashbekov told a press conference at the regional communications service.



According to him, three unique projects will be realized in the district. The first one is a recreational compound worth KZT 347 million with a capacity of 100 people at one time. The second one is a horse milk treatment centre. And the last one is construction of a sightseeing platform in the Aksu River gorge. It will be built 8 km away from Iirsu rural settlement at a height of 1,500 m above sea level. It is set to start its work in 2019.



Last year the district GRP reached KZT 68,8 billion that is 9.9% more than in 2016. It is expected to increase GRP up to KZT 70 bln.