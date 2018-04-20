  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    S Kazakhstan to open horse milk treatment centre

    10:30, 20 April 2018
    Photo: None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Tyulkubass district of South Kazakhstan region is set to realize large-scale projects to boost up tourist flow, the local administration's press service said.

    "About 12,000 tourists visited the district last year, 7% of them are from foreign countries. It is planned to increase the annual tourist inflow up to 20,000 people until 2025," district mayor Nurbol Turashbekov told a press conference at the regional communications service.

    According to him, three unique projects will be realized in the district. The first one is a recreational compound worth KZT 347 million with a capacity of 100 people at one time. The second one is a horse milk treatment centre. And the last one is construction of a sightseeing platform in the Aksu River gorge. It will be built 8 km away from Iirsu rural settlement at a height of 1,500 m above sea level. It is set to start its work in 2019.

    Last year the district GRP reached KZT 68,8 billion that is 9.9% more than in 2016. It is expected to increase GRP up to KZT 70 bln.

    Tags:
    Tourism Turkestan region Regions Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!