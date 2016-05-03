  • kz
    S Kazakhstan to produce dried camel milk

    08:48, 03 May 2016
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Golden Camel company has signed an agreement with South-Kazakhstan region's administration office (Akimat) a memorandum on mutual cooperation.

    Kazakhstan is among the leaders in the production of camel milk. In this connection, the region plans to work out a plant for camel milk processing.
    According to the press service of the regional Akimat, the plant is scheduled to be commissioned in March 2017. Total project cost is 12.8 billion tenge. The plant will produce 8 tons of dried camel milk per day.

