S Kazakhstan turkey goes for export

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - "Ordabasy Kus" LLP is increasing volume of production as half of its products will go for export, according to "Kazakhstanskaya Pravda" newspaper.

Today the largest poultry complex in South Kazakhstan, growing and processing turkey meat, is one of the major suppliers of these products in the Customs Union countries - 35%. The four memoranda have been signed between South Kazakhstan region's administration office, "KazAgroFinance" JSC, "Ordabasy Kus" LLP and the Israeli company "M.A.D. Developing Agricultural Projects Ltd". Ordabasy Kys plans to increase the production volume to 30 thousand tons of meat. In addition, the company has modernized a fodder plant and increased its volume to 35 million tons of feed a year.