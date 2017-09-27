S Kazakhstan, World Bank vow to continue cooperation

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Governor of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev has met today with Ato Brown, Country Manager of the World Bank for Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the governor's press service.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the most relevant issues of cooperation between South Kazakhstan region and the World Bank.

"Our region is the most populated in the country. Every fifth national of Kazakhstan is born here. Additionally, South Kazakhstan region is the country's leader in terms of number of healthcare and education institutions. But, there is a lot to be done in that sphere. That is why we are ready to further cooperate with the World Bank," governor Tuimebayev said.



Mr. Brown, in turn, said that this year marks 25 years of partnership between the World Bank and Kazakhstan. In his words, the World Bank plans to start the new program of financing in the nearest future.



In conclusion, Zhanseit Tuimebayev wished the Country Manager of the World Bank for Kazakhstan good luck and success.