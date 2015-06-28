S. Korea&#39;s MERS death toll rises to 32, total infected at 182

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korean health authorities on Sunday reported one more fatality linked to the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus, raising the death toll to 32, while the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections remained unchanged from Saturday at 182.

The deceased was a 55-year-old patient with no underlying medical conditions, a rare case because most of those who have died so far suffered from such conditions as cardio-cerebrovascular disease, cancer and chronic respiratory disease. Of 182 cases confirmed since the nation's first case on May 20, 91 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovering while 59 are undergoing treatment, of whom 15 are in unstable condition. As of Sunday morning, 2,562 people were in quarantine -- 2,063 of them at their homes and 499 at medical facilities -- while 13,008 people have finished quarantine. Source: Kyodo