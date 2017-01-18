S Korea about to start preparing its EXPO pavilion in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - General Director - First Deputy Chairman of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" Alisher Pirmetov met with Executive Vice President for Strategic Marketing of the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) Doo Young Kim in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

During the meeting the sides discussed the preparations for the upcoming International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017.



"After EXPO events in Taejon and Yeosu South Korean industry started developing robustly. We are confident that EXPO will have the same effect on Kazakhstan. As for us, we want to make our pavilion the best at the exhibition," Doo Young Kim said.



According to him, South Korea will hold a wide range of events on the territory of the exhibition, including an energy forum, cultural events, business seminars, etc. The Korean side is ready to start preparing its pavilion in February.



Alisher Pirmetov, in turn, assured that the EXPO organizers will render technical and consultancy support to the Korean side.