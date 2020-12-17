S.Korea inching closer to toughest virus curbs, as daily virus tally tops 1,000 2nd day

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases surpassed the 1,000 mark Thursday for the second day in a row as an alarming increase in cluster infections across the country continued, prompting health authorities to seriously consider adopting the toughest virus curbs. Yonhap reports.

The country added 1,014 more COVID-19 cases, including 993 local infections, raising the total caseload to 46,453, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The KDCA said the country reported another daily high of 22 COVID-19 deaths, sharply up from 13 a day earlier, raising the total caseload to 634, indicating that the rising number of seriously ill virus patients may lead to more deaths down the road.

Thursday's daily caseload is slightly down from a daily record high of 1,078 on Wednesday.

After falling to 718 on Monday due to fewer tests carried out over the weekend, infections rebounded to 880 on Tuesday, as health authorities expanded free COVID-19 tests to find more potential cases.

Health authorities have warned the country's daily virus caseload may reach up to 1,200.

Noticeably, an average of 882.6 new daily local infections occurred over the past one week, the KDCA said.

Authorities can adopt Level 3, the third highest under the five-tier virus restrictions, when locally transmitted cases surge to 800 to 1,000 or the daily tally doubles from the previous day.

Health authorities raised social distancing measures to Level 2.5, the second highest, early last week, but they have failed to slow the spread of the virus so far.

They have acknowledged that the current level of social distancing has failed to flatten the virus curve and hinted they will not hesitate to adopt Level 3 when necessary. But health authorities remain cautious about doing so, as the move will cause economic damage to shop owners and self-employed people.

Of the locally transmitted cases, the capital city of Seoul accounted for 420 cases, and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province took up 284. Incheon, west of Seoul, had 80 new cases. The three areas account for around half of the nation's population.

Outside of greater Seoul, the southeastern port city of Busan reported 44 additional cases and South Gyeongsang Province added 30.

The southeastern city of Daegu added 20 infections, and Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, reported 11 more cases.

Among the confirmed cases, 21 were imported from abroad.

The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients came to 242, up 16 from a day earlier.

The country continues to witness a double-digit increase in COVID-19 patients in critical condition who require oxygen treatment, such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

As of Wednesday, only three out of 152 beds for such patients in the wider Seoul area were available.

The number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries came to 633, raising the total to 33,610.