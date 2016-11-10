S Korea, Kazakhstan to jointly launch gas condensate processing enterprise

SEOUL. KAZINFORM As part of his state visit to South Korea, Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev held extended negotiations with President of South Korea Park Geun-hye in Seoul, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides discussed political, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. Acute issues of the international agenda were in focus of the meeting too.



As is known, South Korea is concerned over nuclear weapon programme of the North Korea. Therefore, the Korea side expressed its keenness to see Kazakhstan actively promoting nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation process during its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.



Besides, the parties discussed cyber-security and energy cooperation issues. The Korean side expressed its interest in establishment of a joint gas condensate processing enterprise in West Kazakhstan region.



Both presidents spoke also for strengthening trade-economic ties, increasing commodity turnover between the countries which decreased due to the global crisis two years ago.



The sides touched upon also the issues related to medical tourism. Korean side said it is planning to open a special medical center in Kazakhstan where our nationals will receive high quality medical treatment.



The presidents discussed also South Korea's participation in the oncoming EXPO 2017 in Astana.



Following the talks, Kazakh and Korean leaders signed a joint statement on further deepening of strategic partnership.