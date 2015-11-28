S. Korea, Pakistan vow support for counter-terror efforts

SEOUL. KAZINFORM South Korea and Pakistan will continue to help fight terrorism around the world, the Foreign Ministry said Friday after talks between senior diplomats from the two sides.

On Thursday, Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam met with his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Waheed-ul-Hasan, in Islamabad for the 9th round of bilateral policy coordination talks, during which they discussed cooperation on bilateral, regional and international issues, according to the ministry.

They condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Paris and other parts of the world as crimes against civilization and humanity and agreed on the need to change how terrorism is perceived, the ministry said.

The two sides agreed to continue support for international efforts to tackle terrorism and violent extremism, added the ministry.

Lim became the first South Korean vice foreign minister to visit Pakistan in seven years.

On Monday, meanwhile, South Korea and Chinese officials will meet in Guangzhou, China, for talks on anti-terrorism measures.

The annual talks, now in their sixth year, will be led by Paik Ji-ah, South Korea's ambassador for international security, and Liu Guangyuan, director-general of the Chinese foreign ministry's department of external security affairs, the ministry said in a separate press release.

South Korea holds similar bilateral talks with countries such as Japan, China, Russia and the United States to tackle international terrorism and protect its nationals abroad.

Source: Yonhap News