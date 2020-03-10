S. Korea reports 131 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 7,513

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - A call center in southwestern Seoul has emerged as a minor cluster for COVID-19 infections Tuesday, with at least 34 people, including employees and their families diagnosed with the contagious virus, Yonhap reported Tuesday.

A 12-story building in the neighborhood of Sindorim was closed down and disinfected late Monday after workers at a call center on its 11th floor were confirmed as patients, according to the Guro Ward.

At least 34 people, including workers and their families who live in different parts of Seoul and neighboring Incheon and the city of Gwangmyeong in Gyeonggi Province, were affected.