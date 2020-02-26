S. Korea reports 169 new virus cases, total now at 1,146

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea reported 169 new cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections here to 1,146 after the country identified its first case in late January, Kazinform refers to Yonhap News.

So far, 11 people have died in South Korea, including a 36-year-old Mongolian national who was hospitalized for a liver transplant, from the new virus that emerged in China.

About 80 percent of confirmed cases came from two clusters of infections -- at a branch of a religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu and a hospital in the neighboring county of Cheongdo.

Of the 169 new cases, 153 are in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and neighboring North Gyeongsang Province.

Nearly all major provinces and cities have also reported some infections, with Seoul reporting another four cases, the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said in a statement.

Busan, South Korea's second-largest city, reported eight new cases and Gyeonggi Province reported one new case Wednesday morning, the KCDC said.

Since raising the virus alert level to «red,» the highest level, on Sunday, health authorities have focused on halting the spread of the virus in Daegu, the epicenter of the virus outbreak here, and North Gyeongsang Province.