S Korea's President names new PM amid scandal, opposition boycotts

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye on Wednesday named a new prime minister and replaced two other Cabinet members amid an escalating public uproar over an abuse-of-power scandal involving her confidante Choi Soon Sil, but the opposition said they would boycott parliamentary hearings on the nominations, Kyodo reports.

On the same day, Ahn Jong Beom, one of the three senior presidential secretaries sacked by Park recently for alleged involvement in the influence-peddling scandal gripping the nation, appeared before the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office and was questioned by prosecutors, Yonhap News Agency reported.



Kim Byong Joon, a university professor and former presidential secretary during former President Roh Moo Hyun's administration, was named to replace Hwang Kyo Ahn as prime minister, according to the presidential office.



Park also named Yim Jong Yong, head of the Financial Services Commission, as deputy prime minister for economic affairs, and Park Seung Joo, former vice minister of Gender Equality and Family, as the minister for public safety and security.



The partial reshuffle is aimed at easing public outrage over the deepening scandal that threatens the survival of Park's administration.



However, three opposition parties said that since they were not consulted over the reshuffle they would boycott parliamentary hearings on the candidates.



The approval rating for Park, whose five-year single term ends in 16 months, has tumbled to a new low of the 10 percent range.



The scandal stirred a national outcry, triggering street protests calling for Park's impeachment or resignation.



Choi, 60, was detained late Monday after being questioned at the Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office amid allegations that she interfered in state affairs, accessed classified presidential office documents and embezzled government money.



Choi, a private citizen who holds no government position and security clearance, is alleged to have accessed Park's speeches and top-secret national security documents without clearance and influenced personnel appointments.



She is also alleged to have controlled two foundations whose establishment was financed with 80 billion won (about $70 million) that local reports said came from companies with the Federation of Korean Industries.



It is alleged the government strong-armed the companies into chipping in, and that some of the money went to paper companies set up by Choi.



Source: Kyodo