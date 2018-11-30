S. Korea seeking N.K. leader's visit with ‘all possibilities open

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea's presidential office said Friday that it still leaves "all possibilities open" regarding North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's planned visit to Seoul, in response to a news report that Seoul was trying to arrange his trip in mid-December, Yonhap reports.

A local media report said that Cheong Wa Dae was preparing for Kim's trip, hoping that it could take place around Dec. 13-14, but the North has asked for a delay, citing security concerns.

The government will likely push for a mid-December trip again and bring up the issue when President Moon Jae-in holds a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Argentina on Saturday, it said.

"We are discussing (the issue) with all possibilities open. Nothing has been decided," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said in a text message to reporters.

"We are preparing for his potential trip, based on various scenarios," he added.

The unification ministry said it is aware of "nothing about what was reported."

"With regard to a reciprocal visit by Chairman Kim Jong-un, we are making preparations under various scenarios. We're discussing it while leaving all possibilities open and nothing has been decided for now," Lee Eugene, deputy spokeswoman of the ministry, told a regular briefing.

Kim's potential trip to Seoul is part of the summit agreement between Moon and Kim in September in Pyongyang. But the North appears to be cautious about the trip amid stalled denuclearization talks between the United States and the North.