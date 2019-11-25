S. Korea to build 1st smart city in Busan by 2024

BUSAN/SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea began the construction of a major «smart city» Sunday in its southern port of Busan, where all infrastructure facilities will be maintained and controlled based on big data collected through internet of things sensors, Yonhap reports.

President Moon Jae-in attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Busan Eco Delta Smart City (EDC), along with several ASEAN leaders, on the eve of the opening of the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit in the city,

They included Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi.

The ground-breaking ceremony bore the slogan «Smart City Together With ASEAN.»

South Korea has lots of experience in the development of cities such as Busan, the population of which has soared from 280,000 in 1945 to 3.5 million today.

Moon said South Korea is pushing for a «new approach» to resolve various side effects of the rapid growth of cities.

