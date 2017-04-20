S Korea to hold 400 cultural events during EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief of Astana EXPO 2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov had a meeting with President of the Korean Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) Jaehong Kim, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the organizers.

As Akhmetzhan Yessimov said at the meeting, Korea actively participated in organization of Korean pavilion at the oncoming Astana EXPO 2017. The Korean pavilion covers the area of 1,125sq.m. and neighbours Israel, Singapore and Oceania.

“Kazakhstan and Korea enjoy good relations today. We know the traditions and culture of this nation. We are confident that your country will demonstrate its advanced technologies in renewable energy sources,” Yessimov said.

“Prior to the meeting, we have surveyed the EXPO sites and Korean pavilion. Thanks to the support of organizers, our pavilion is being decorated as per a schedule. 50% of decoration works have been completed for now. This year, we mark the 25th jubilee of establishment of diplomatic relations and our exposition will symbolize close and friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Korea,” Jaehong Kim said.

The Korean side made a presentation of the content of its pavilion which will be opened June 11. The so-called Korean Cultural Week at the EXPO will be held from July 18 to 22. In general, Korea plans to hold as many as 400 cultural activities during the EXPO 2017.

KOTRA is a non-commercial governmental organization of Korea founded June 21, 1962 as the Korea Trade Promotion Corporation. One of the goals of KOTRA is to confirm Korea’s status as an economic and business center of the North-East Asia. KOTRA offers services and helps all those interested in doing business with Korean companies. KOTRA has established a wide global network of Korean business centers in 126 countries of the world.

EXPO 2017 will be held in Astana from June 10 to September 10, 2017 during which the city expects as many as 5mln visitors.