S. Korea, U.S. begin military exercise despite N. Korean threats

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korea and the United States on Monday began a joint military exercise, despite North Korea's warning of a preemptive retaliatory strike.

The annual Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise, which runs through Sept. 2, kicked off with the aim of enhancing readiness, protecting the region and maintaining stability on the Korean Peninsula, according to a statement issued by the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.

About 25,000 U.S. troops are being mobilized for the exercise, with about 2,500 coming from outside the Korean Peninsula, while about 50,000 South Korean troops will participate in the exercise, according to the statement from the joint command and South Korea's Defense Ministry.

Source: Kyodo