S. Korea, U.S. nuclear envoys to meet Wednesday

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States will meet in Washington on Wednesday to discuss the next steps after the breakdown of the second U.S.-North Korea summit.



The talks will be held by Lee Do-hoon, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, Yonhap reports.

"That will happen tomorrow. I can confirm that that meeting will take place," State Department deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino said during a press briefing Tuesday. "There's very close coordination with the Republic of Korea in this regard."

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Feb. 27 and 28 but failed to reach an agreement on dismantling the North's nuclear weapons program.

South Korea is keen to ensure momentum in U.S.-North Korea talks to achieve its ultimate goal of lasting peace on the peninsula.

The spokesperson said Biegun also plans to meet with his Japanese counterpart, Kenji Kanasugi, on Wednesday.

Sources have said the envoys could sit down for trilateral talks.