S Korea, US military chiefs to meet amid North missile threats

SEOUL KAZINFORM South Korea's defense minister and the military chief are set to meet with the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) on Monday amid escalating tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, officials said, according to Yonhap .

Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford will have separate meetings with Minister Song Young-moo and his South Korean counterpart Lee Sun-jin to discuss responses to North Korea's threats, according to military and government officials.

Dunford arrived in South Korea on Sunday for a two-day visit, the second leg for his tour to Asia which also includes stops in Japan and China.

North Korea's military said last week that it will finalize its plan by mid-August to stage four intermediate-range ballistic missile strikes near the U.S. Pacific island of Guam, home to key American air and naval bases.

Tensions have heightened amid exchanges of incendiary words between Washington and Pyongyang as the North vowed to retaliate against the latest U.N. sanctions on it spearheaded by the U.S.





