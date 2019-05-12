S. Korean 5G subscribers estimated to hover above 400,000: sources

SEOUL. KAZINFORM The number of South Koreans who have subscribed to 5G service is estimated to hover above the 400,000 mark, industry sources said Sunday.

Asia's fourth-largest economy -- the first country in the world to launch full-fledged 5G commercial services on April 5 -- is believed to have reached the milestone as of Saturday, they said, Yonhap reports.

The sources said an average of 10,000 people subscribed to the world's first 5G phone, Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy S10, per day through local carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp.

Between 40,000 and 50,000 people are estimated to have subscribed to the country's second 5G smartphone, LG Electronics Inc.'s LG V50 ThinQ, in just two days after the smartphone hit local shelves, they added.

KT takes the leading spot with 133,000 reported subscribers as of Thursday, followed by SK Telecom with some 120,000 subscribers, they said. LG Uplus, meanwhile, has not disclosed its exact 5G customer count.