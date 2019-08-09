S. Korean President replaces 8 minister-level officials, names new ambassador to U.S.

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - President Moon Jae-in carried out his first Cabinet shake-up in five months Friday amid a host of troubles in state affairs from North Korea's resumed rocket launches and a trade fight with Japan, Yonhap reports.

He also picked Lee Soo-hyuck, adiplomat-turned-lawmaker, as new ambassador to the United States, as Seoul hascome under growing pressure to increase its financial support for the U.S.Forces Korea and play a bigger role in regional and international security.

The reshuffle affected eightminister-grade officials, including the justice minister, according to CheongWa Dae.

Cho Kuk, former senior presidentialsecretary on civil affairs, has been nominated to lead the Ministry of Justice.

Rep. Lee of the ruling DemocraticParty will replace Ambassador Cho Yoon-je serving in Washington D.C.

Jeong Se-hyun, former unificationminister, has been chosen as new deputy chair of the presidential NationalUnification Advisory Council.