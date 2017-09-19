S. Korean president urges int'l efforts to implement sanctions against N. Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday called for coordinated efforts by the international community to peacefully resolve the North Korean nuclear issue, stressing the need to implement U.N. sanctions against the communist state to bring Pyongyang back to the dialogue table, Yonhap News Agency reports.

The call came in a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The South Korean leader arrived here earlier in the day on a four-day visit to attend the U.N. General Assembly.

"While saying he highly evaluated the swift and unanimous adoption of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Sept. 11, President Moon underscored the need for the international community to work together to thoroughly implement the resolution," Moon's spokesman Park Soo-hyun said of the meeting.

The latest sanctions resolution by the UNSC followed the North's sixth nuclear test staged Sept. 3.

President Moon also asked the U.N. secretary-general to help resolve the North Korean nuclear issue fundamentally, comprehensively and peacefully, according to Park.

Guterres acknowledged the need for the international community to take "stern" measures, considering the seriousness of the North Korean nuclear issue and said he will work to find a solution to the problem through dialogue, the South Korean spokesman told reporters.

Moon said his country will also work with the world governing body to address various global issues, including climate change, terrorism, and refugees.

Guterres said the U.N. hoped to expand its cooperation with South Korea in all areas, noting the country's contribution and leadership were already expanding on many global issues.