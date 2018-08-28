  • kz
    S. Korean scientists develop improved ceramic fuel cell

    09:35, 28 August 2018
    SEOUL. KAZINFORM A group of South Korean scientists has developed a protonic ceramic fuel cell (PCFC) that greatly improves both performance and scalability, helping to move forward the commercialization of next-generation eco-friendly power generation systems, researchers here said Tuesday.

    The joint teams, led by Lee Jong-ho of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology and Shin Dong-wook of Hanyang University, claimed they satisfied high performance and cost efficiency aspects of next generation fuel cells, Yonhap reports.

    Over past decades, PCFCs have been praised as a next-generation technology. However, PCFCs needed to overcome limitations on performance due to the refractory nature of proton-conducting ceramic electrolytes and low chemical stability.

    The researchers said they have achieved the best value reported for PCFCs through an anode-assisted facile densification of a proton-conducting electrolyte on a structurally and compositionally uniform anode support.

    "Since all of the utilized fabrication processes were cost-effective, consistent and readily scalable, the advances fulfill the requirements of high performance, scalability and cost-efficiency for achieving commercial feasibility of PCFCs," the researchers said in their report.

    Their findings were published in the latest edition of the journal Nature Energy.

