S. Korean tests negative for MERS virus

CHUNCHEON. KAZINFORM - A South Korean person who stopped over in Dubai last month tested negative for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) virus on Saturday, health authorities said, Yonhap reports.

The 73-year-old person, whose identity is being withheld, showed symptoms associated with MERS, including fever, but was found to be suffering from a cold, the authorities added.



Earlier in the day, the patient, whose gender is not known, was put into quarantine at a hospital in Chuncheon, some 85 kilometers east of Seoul.

The person stopped over in Dubai before traveling to several countries, including Spain, Portugal and Morocco, from Oct. 22 to Nov. 2, according to health authorities.



On Sept. 8, South Korea confirmed the first MERS virus infection in three years. A 61-year-old man was diagnosed with MERS after a business trip to Kuwait.



South Korea reported the first outbreak of MERS in 2015 when 38 people died due to the disease.