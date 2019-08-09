S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs vow to support diplomacy for N. K. denuclearization

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper agreed Friday to work together to support diplomatic efforts to denuclearize North Korea despite Pyongyang's saber-rattling amid stalled nuclear talks, Yonhap reports.

During the defense talks held inSeoul, the defense chiefs «reaffirmed their commitments to supportingtheir diplomatic efforts for the complete denuclearization of the KoreanPeninsula and the establishment of a lasting peace,» according to theirjoint press release.

Stressing the importance ofcontinued and close coordination for such efforts, the two sides agreed tomaintain communication as well as their steadfast alliance, which is crucialfor the stabilization of the surrounding regions, the statement said.

The nuclear negotiations betweenWashington and Pyongyang have been stalled since the no-deal Hanoi summitbetween U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inFebruary.

Despite Washington's proposal forworking-level talks, North Korea has rather threatened to seek «a newway» if South Korea and the U.S. go ahead with their combined militaryexercise and has intensified its display of weapons in recent weeks bytest-firing newly developed short-range ballistic missiles.

On Monday, the allies kicked offtheir summertime exercise, which is meant to test South Korea's capabilitiesfor the conditions-based transition of wartime operational control of combinedforces from Washington to Seoul.

Acknowledging progress toward the OPCON transfer,Jeong and Esper vowed to discuss the results of the initial operationalcapability (IOC) test during their Security Consultative Meeting slated forlater this year, according to the joint statement.

At the beginning of the talks,Esper said, «(The U.S.) will remain resolute in the enforcement of theU.N. Security Council resolutions until the North engages in the complete,verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.»

Noting that the allies are ready todefend themselves and create space for diplomacy, the Pentagon chief reiteratedAmerica's willingness «to engage diplomatically with North Korea to makeprogress on all commitments made in the Singapore joint statement to achievethose ends.»

Calling the Indo-Pacific region theU.S.' priority theater, Esper also said that his visit to South Korea reaffirmsthe «ironclad» alliance, which is «the linchpin of peace andsecurity» on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia.

Welcoming the Pentagon chief,Minister Jeong said their meeting carries a particular significance «atthis very urgent moment in terms of the security situation on and surroundingthe peninsula,» citing North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches,Japan's export restrictions on Seoul and a Russian warplane's violation ofKorean airspace last month.

«I hope that the South Koreanand the U.S. defense authorities continue to cooperate closely to overcome suchdifficulties while maintaining the strong combined defense posture,» Jeongsaid.

It is not immediately clear if the two defense chiefsdiscussed other sensitive, key pending alliance issues, including thecost-sharing for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea and theU.S.' possible request for South Korea's participation in the U.S.-ledcoalition to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz off Iran.

The U.S. has pressured South Koreato increase its financial contribution to the cost of stationing Americantroops here. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that South Korea is «avery wealthy nation that now feels an obligation to contribute to the militarydefense» provided by the U.S.

Under this year's agreement, Seoulagreed to pay 1.04 trillion won (US$915 million), a 8.2 percent on-yearincrease. With the deal set to expire at the end of the year, the two sides areexpected to begin fresh negotiations soon.

Ahead of the meeting with Jeong,Esper met with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

Though there had been speculationthat Esper may raise the issue, a foreign ministry official told reporters thatthe matter was not on the table.

Also drawing attention is Esper'smessage regarding the fate of the General Security of Military InformationAgreement (GSOMIA) between Seoul and Tokyo, amid the possibility of itsabrogation following increased enmity between the two neighbors over Japan'sexport curbs.

Some have also speculated thatEsper may bring up the issue of the deployment of U.S. intermediate-rangemissiles in South Korea after Washington withdrew from the Intermediate-RangeNuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia.

Following his meeting with Jeong,Esper met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chung Eui-yong, thenational security adviser.

Esper is in South Korea for atwo-day visit that started Thursday on the final leg of his five-nation trip tothe Asia-Pacific region. He also visited Australia, New Zealand, Japan andMongolia.

Esper, who served as the secretaryof the Army, was sworn in as the 27th secretary of defense last month afterseven months of turmoil surrounding the top job at the Pentagon following JamesMattis' resignation from the post in December.