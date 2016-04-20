S.Kubashev greatly contributed to Kazakhstan’s development – President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family of governmental and public activist Sagidulla Kubashev upon his death, Akorda informs.

“For many years S.Kubashev worked at various governmental structures and greatly contributed to socio-economic development of the country. He proved to be a good manager, while heading several regional executive committees and serving as the First Secretary of the Guryev and Semipalatinsk regional committees of the party, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Second Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan.

He worked a lot for the name of prosperity of Kazakhstan and upbringing of younger generation. S.Kubashev was awarded several times for his fruitful activity,” the telegram reads.