São Paulo to receive 5 mln doses of CoronVac in October

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The state of São Paulo is expected to receive 5 million doses of the CoronaVac in October. The vaccine is being developed by the Butantan Institute in partnership with China’s pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Biotech. The announcement was made by state Governor João Doria on Facebook on Sunday, Agencia Brasil reports.

Forty-six million doses should be available by December, Doria reports. The expansion of the vaccines will be possible courtesy of technology transfer from the pharmaceutical firm to the institute, which will then start producing the vaccine.

Last Monday (14), the state government announced that the institute is starting works to expand facilities in November, in order to speed up vaccine production.

CoronaVac is currently in stage three of human testing. The tests, under the responsibility of the Butantan Institute, started being conducted in Brazil in July and will be applied on 9 thousand volunteers. The testing was distributed across 12 research centers in São Paulo, Brasília, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, and Paraná.