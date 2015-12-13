S. Podobedova won silver medal at IWF Russian Federation President&#39;s Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The IWF Grand Prix 5th Russian Federation President's Cup began in Grozny on December 12. Kazakhstani weightlifter Svetlana Podobedova had the second best result in the 75 kg category.

Russian weightlifter Olga Zubova won the gold medal of the tournament in the 75 kg category, Svetlana Podobedova won the silver medal and Chinese Wang Zhouyu was third.

The top three results in the 75 kg category among women:

1. Olga Zubova (Russia) - 268 (118+150)

2. Svetlana Podobedova (Kazakhstan) - 264 (118+146)

3. Wang Zhouyu (China) - 255 (115+140)