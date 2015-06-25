S. Seagal held master-class on martial arts in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov and famous actor Steven Seagal visited the Palace of School Students, the press service of the Astana Mayor informs.

As earlier reported, the star of action movies arrived in Astana for participation in the 1 st International Festival of Martial Arts which is scheduled to be held within the framework of the celebration of the Capital City Day.

The American guest held a master class on martial arts. 70 people participated in the master class.

"Taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, karate, judo are quite popular in Kazakhstan. Unfortunately, aikido is still in its early development stages in Kazakhstan," the Mayor of Astana told S. Seagal.

Tomorrow, in Mariot Hotel, Steven Seagal along with the other guests of the festival will take part in the press conference and in the opening ceremony of the event.