S.Shukhno: EEU – efficient model of strategic development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the framework of the Eurasian Scientific Forum (ESF) in St. Petersburg, Director of the Integration Development Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Sergey Shukhno spoke about the current state of the Eurasian economic integration and the main directions of Commission, EEC's press service reports.

"Despite the fact that the Eurasian Economic Union is young, it is developing quite rapidly and is actively involved in international economic relations", said Sergey Shukhno.

According to him, amid the global challenges, regional economic integration remains an efficient model of strategic development as it creates good conditions for growth. And EEC is trying to make the most of these conditions, by holding constructive dialogue with the authorities, business, academics and international community.

As an example Sergey Shukhno cited EAEU-Vietnam relations with which a free trade zone was established starting from October this year. Positive dynamics in trade with Vietnam began to emerge back in 2015, after the signing of the agreement on free trade zone. And for the first nine months of this year the export of food commodities doubled, metals and metal products grew nine times from $26 mln in 2015 to $253 mln in 2016.

ESF is an annual international platform for dialogue between science, education, government and business representatives aimed to create scientific and methodological support to development of Eurasian integration.